Iran warns about rockets hitting country's border areas

Unfortunately, worrying news in this regard has been reported during the day, which is not acceptable at all, he said late on Thursday.

Rejecting rumors about retaliation by the Iranian border guards, Khatibzadeh emphasized, "Maintaining the security and peace of Iranian citizens living in border areas is the redline for our armed forces and in case of repeated shelling, the Islamic Republic of Iran It will not remain indifferent."

Armenia and Azerbaijan resumed clashes on the border between the two countries on September 27 blaming each other for the violence.

Nagorno-Karabakh has been a bone of contention between the two countries over the past decades.

In 1994, following four years of military conflict between the two countries, some European and regional governments stepped in to end the territorial dispute between Baku and Yerevan, and a ceasefire was finally established through the mediation of the Minsk Group of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE). But international efforts to resolve the conflict peacefully have so far been unsuccessful.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish