Pakistan to import onions, tomatoes from Iran

A spokesman for the Ministry of National Food Security told media that due to the high prices of tomatoes and onions, the government decided to import them from Iran.

The spokesman said that the import of tomatoes and onions from Iran has been allowed for one month and this step has been taken to bring down the prices.

According to the spokesperson, tomato import permits have been issued to the private sector and onion import permits will be issued today. Importers can import as many onions and tomatoes as they want for a month. Import permission can be extended.

