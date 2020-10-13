Nagorno-Karabakh war missile hits Heris county in East Azarbaijan province

East Azarbaijan Deputy Governor General for Political and Security Affairs Aliyar Rastgou told IRNA late on Tuesday that the missile landed on the agricultural lands of Aqa-Alilou Village in Heris County.

Fortunately, the explosion of the missile did not cause any casualties or financial losses.

According to IRNA, since the beginning of the Karabakh war two weeks ago, more than 50 mortar shells have landed in the border areas of East Azerbaijan in the city of Khoda-Afarin.

Earlier on Tuesday, a drone crashed in border county of Parsabad-Moghan in northwestern Iranian province of Ardebil.

Deputy Governor of Ardebil Province Behrouz Nedaei has confirmed the crash speaking to IRNA.

Investigations are underway to determine whether it is Azeri or Armenian, Nedaei said.

He noted that the crash caused no damage.

Iran has repeatedly asked for settlement of the conflict and urged cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Dispute over Nagorno-Karabakh started in 1988 and led to military conflict in 1992.

Two days ago, Armenian and Azeri foreign ministers through Russia's mediation agreed on a ceasefire but violation of the ceasefire suggests the truce agreement is fragile.

Armenia and Azerbaijan resumed clashes on the border between the two countries last Sunday (September 27) blaming each other for the violence.

Nagorno-Karabakh has been a bone of contention between the two countries over the past decades.

In 1994, following four years of military conflict between the two countries, some European and regional governments stepped in to end the territorial dispute between Baku and Yerevan, and a ceasefire was finally established through the mediation of the Minsk Group of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE). But international efforts to resolve the conflict peacefully have so far been unsuccessful.

