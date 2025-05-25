Minister of roads and urban development in Iraq to discuss bilateral ties

Tehran, IRNA – Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadeq is in Iraq for talks with officials there about transport relations between the two countries.

Sadeq arrived in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on Saturday night, where she was welcomed by Hazem Razi Al-Hafazi, the deputy minister of transport of Iraq, as well as Iran’s Ambassador to Baghdad Kazem Al-e-Sadeq.

After arrival, Sadeq paid tribute to top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were assassinated in a U.S. drone strike near Baghdad in early January 2020.

The Iranian minister is scheduled to meet with the Iraqi prime minister as well as the ministers of transport and interior during her stay in Baghdad.

Transport ties, the Shalamcheh-Basra railway, and providing maximum facilities for Arbaeen pilgrims are top issues that will be discussed.

Back in September 2024, Farzaneh Sadeq accompanied President Masoud Pezeshkian during his trip to Iraq, where talks were held to finalize the strategic project of a railway between Iran’s city of Shalamcheh and Iraqi city of Basra.

During that three-day trip, 14 cooperation documents were signed in various fields.

Arbaeen marks the 40th day since the martyrdom of Imam Hossein, the third Shia imam and the grandson of the Prophet Mohammad (PBUH). Every year, Muslim pilgrims from across the world, including from Iran, flock to Iraqi city of Karbala to mark Arbaeen, where the holy shrine of Imam Hossein is located.

