Iran, Afghanistan stress cooperation in economic projects

Atmar appreciated the Iranian government and people for helping Afghan people over the last 19 years and emphasized promoting ties.

He reviewed import electricity, customs tariffs, creating preferential tariffs for exporting Afghanistan agricultural products to Iran, and trade balance between the two countries.

Both sides discussed readiness for holding joint economic commission and producing electricity in the framework of joint projects.

Meanwhile, Ardakanian stressed the continuation of support and cooperation with Afghanistan in production and energy transfer to Afghanistan.

Iran and Afghanistan enjoy close relations in political, economic, social, and cultural fields.

Over the last 19 years, the Iranian government has established cooperation with the Afghan government in different fields and the most important one was the Khaf-Herat railway.

