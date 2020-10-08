UAE pays blood money of two fishermen killed by Emirates police

Some 600,000 dirham were paid to Iran the two fishermen's blood money, 3,00,000 dirham for each person, Ali Reza Mosaferi told IRNA.

The money will be presented to the families of the victims after official formalities, Mosaferi said.

In August, UAE coast guard shot at some Iranian fishing boats while the shooting caused death of two Iranian fishermen.

Soon after the incident, Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned the Emirati chargé d'affaires and ask him to explain about the attack.

The chargé d'affaires apologized for the shooting and said his government promises to pay blood money for families of the Iranian fishermen.

1483**1416

