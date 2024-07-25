Jul 25, 2024, 6:38 PM
Iran, Malaysia call for expansion of scientific ties 

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian and Malaysian officials have stressed the need to further expand bilateral relations in the field of science.

Iran's ambassador to Malaysia Valiollah Mohammadi Nasrabadi and Minister of Higher Education of Malaysia Zambry Abdul Kadir have held talks on issues of mutual interest, IRNA reported on Thursday. 

During the meeting, both sides explored avenues to reinforce cooperation in the realm of university.

The Iranian envoy proposed that a memorandum of understanding on higher education cooperation is considered as a proper platform for further strengthening of academic cooperation.

Mohammadi Nasrabadi welcomed the exchange of student and academic delegations and termed it as a constructive procedure that helps both countries' universities and their staff get familiar with each others. 

