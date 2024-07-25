Qalqilya operation natural response to Gaza genocide: Hamas

According to the Palestinian Sama news agency, Hamas on Thursday praised the anti-Zionist operation in eastern Qalqilya.

The operation was a natural response to the Gaza genocide and the aggression of the Israeli regime and settlers in the West Bank and al-Quds, which sent a message to Zionist minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, the movement stressed.

On Thursday, the Israeli regime's troops were shot in the town of Azzun, east of Qalqilya, in the western West Bank.

The regime's media outlets reported that three Israeli soldiers were wounded in the shooting operation, and that the assailants left the area unharmed.

Following the onset of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm on October 7, 2023, Palestinian fighters and youths in the West Bank and occupied al-Quds started carrying out operations in response to the brutal atrocities of the Zionist regime's army against the residents of the Gaza Strip.

