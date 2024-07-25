Hezbollah targets Israeli positions in fresh attacks

Hezbollah announced that its fighters targeted a military site for occupation soldiers in Shtula, located in northern Palestine, Al Mayadeen reported on Thursday.

They also announced a strike on the al-Manara site, confirming that the target was directly hit.

The movement added that the attack on al-Manara was launched in support of Gaza and in response to the aggression of the Zionist enemy, especially in southern Lebanon’s Kfarhamam.

Hezbollah has said that it will continue its military operations in support of Gaza until the Israeli regime ends its war on the blockaded Palestinian territory.

The death toll from Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza has reached 39,175 since the regime invaded the Palestinian territory on October 7.

