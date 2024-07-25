Whoever confronts powerful Iran will be defeated: IRGC chief cmdr.

Major General Hossein Salami made the remark at Imam Khomeini’s mausoleum near the capital Tehran on Thursday, addressing a congress in commemoration of 12,000 martyrs of Tehran province.

Salami argued that today, enemies are helpless in the face of the Islamic resistance front, which is inspired by Ashura (the day when the third Shia Imam, Imam Hossein was martyred) and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The congress to commemorate 12,000 martyrs of Tehran province was attended by state and military officials as well as provincial officials.

