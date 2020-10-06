Arab states’ normalization of ties “artificial respiration” for Israel: MP

Nothing new has happened in the region because the same relations which used to be covert have now become overt, Avaee told IRNA in an exclusive interview on Tuesday.

Saying that these Arab states are dependent on the West, Avaee noted that most of these countries are ruled by those who have not been chosen through elections.

He went on to say that recently, in an effort to tell Zionist lobbies that he has done something for Israel, the US President Donald Trump has lately been trying to normalize ties between some Arab states and the forged regime of Isreal which occupies Palestine.

During Gamal Abdel Nasser’s term of office in Egypt, he noted, many Arab states regarded it as a disgrace to have relations with Israel, but the enormity of the move broke under Anwar Sadat.

The UAE and Bahrain's normalization of ties with the Zionist regime may have disappointed Muslims but in the long run it will not help the Zionist regime whatsoever, he added.

“Israel is facing reverse migration,” he said, “because it has not been able to provide security for the immigrants.”

In the past, the Zionist regime was able to occupy the land of Arab states whenever it wanted, but now Hezbollah is single-handedly confronting them, he added.

He also expressed regret that human rights organizations have kept silent about the terrorism acts regularly committed by the Zionist regime.

Stressing that no one can become a US president without gaining Israel's consent and promising to safeguard its interests, he said no US president had showed servility to Tel Aviv as much as Trump did.

