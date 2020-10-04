Iran warns Armenia, Azerbaijan over mortar shells

Aliyar Rastgoo who serves as the deputy for East Azarbaijan governor-general in political and security issues, told IRNA that province's highest authority has also sent a letter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to pursue the issue through diplomatic channels.

Meanwhile, he added, the Iranian military is present in the region and is closely minoring the situation.

Also, earlier on Saturday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh warned the warring parties fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh region against any violation of Iran's territorial integrity and national sovereignty.

Iran meticulously monitors all the movements at the borderlines with the two parties engaged in the dispute, said Khatibzadeh when responding to a question about the reports on Iran's territory being violated.

Khatibzadeh said that any violation of the Iranian territory is intolerable.

He stressed the need for the both clashing parties to stop the conflicts and start serious time-bound talks.

The spokesperson also expressed Iran’s readiness to help the two parties pursue these goals.

In the conflict that has been going on between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the past few days, a number of rockets and missiles hit the Iranian villages close to the joint borderlines which injured a number of people including a five-year-old child.

The shells also damaged two buildings.

Due to a mortar that hit the power network of the borderline town of Khodafarin County in northwest of Iran, the area suffered a blackout for a while.

The dispute between Armenia and Azerbaijan was originally erupted over the mountainous region of Nagorno-Karabakh and changed into a six-year war (1988-1994), Armenia took control of the region as well as seven counties around it. Some 35,000 people were killed and 800,000 were displaced.

In May 1994, the two countries accepted a ceasefire, but international efforts of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), aka Minsk Group, have been fruitless so far.

Minsk Group has failed to restore peace to the region, which suggests that for some reason, some Western countries are not willing to put an end to the dispute. They definitely have some interest in the region and can save them only when the region is facing an ongoing crisis.

The two parties have accused each other for having started the conflict.

9417**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish