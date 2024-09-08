Israeli attack on emergency workers violates int’l laws: Lebanon PM

According to IRNA, quoted by the Lebanese media, Mikati said that this new aggression against Lebanon is not strange from a regime that has been committing successive crimes in areas of Lebanon and the occupied Palestinian territories.

Citing Israel’s non-adherence to international laws and norms, the Lebanese premier urged western ambassadors and representatives of international organizations to participate in an extraordinary meeting that will be held in Beirut on Monday.

The Israeli regime continues its crimes against Lebanon and the Lebanese, especially those who were trying to extinguish the fire of its hatred, Mikati added.

Abdallah Rashid Bou Habib, Lebanon's foreign minister, also stated that Israel has sent us a message through mediators that even if a ceasefire agreement is reached in Gaza, it will not stop the war on Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Lebanon's Ministry of Health on Saturday night confirmed the death of three members of emergency team in the Israeli attack on the country.

In a statement, the ministry states that the victims were putting out the fires erupted after the recent Israeli attacks on the village of Farun in southern Lebanon.

In addition to the death of three people, two others were also injured, one of them critically, statement added.

