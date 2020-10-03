Oct 3, 2020, 12:32 PM
Iran’s agricultural exports rise up

Tehran, Oct 3, IRNA – Iranian agricultural exports have risen up by 12.2% despite the outbreak of the COVID-19,, official with Iranian Customs Administration said on Saturday.

The value of the farming products exported in the first half if the Iranian year (starting on March 20) was $2.57 billion, said Mehrdad Jamal Orounaqi, deputy head of Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).

He said that 3.706 million tons of farming products were exported.

Jamal Orounaqi added the weight of the exported goods show a 24.4% increase compared to the same period last year.

Pistachio, tomatoes, tomato paste, pistachio nuts, apples, potatoes, and peaches were on the top of the list of the export, he said.

Pistachio export has been 47,000 tons fetching 304 million dollars, indicating 143% growth in weight and 101% growth in value, he said, adding that tomato paste export has been 104,000 tons (88 million dollars), which show growth of 108% in weight and 48% in value.

Orounaqi said that the target markets of Iran’s agricultural products have mostly been Iraq, the UAE, Afghanistan, and China.

