Iran-Afghanistan railway station to be completed soon

Accoring to Iran's Ministry of Roads and UrbaN Development, Khademi said part of the railway will be constructed by Iran with Afghanistan doing the remaining part.

Khaf-Herat railroad is one of the largest projects we are working to put into operation, Khademi added.

He also said that 391 kilometers of railway will be added to the railway network of the country during the same period.



Khaf-Herat railway, 35km in length, will connect the Iraqi rail network to Central Asia.

Khaf-Herat is part of the Iran-Afghanistan rail corridor. The project which started in the fiscal year of 2007-2008, connects Iran’s eastern city of Khaf to Afghanistan’s western city of Ghoryan.

Iranian officials, including President Hassan Rouhani, have stressed the importance of the project in boosting trade ties with neighboring countries, including Afghanistan.



Experts believe speeding up the construction of Khaf-Herat railway will make Chabahar Port in southeastern Iran and Bandar Abbas, south Iran, more accessible for shipping millions of tons of goods.

