President Rouhani opens several national projects

The projects included inaugurated on today included: the production line of products taken from plasma (in Karaj, Alborz Province, west of Tehran); production line of HPV vaccine (in Tehran); and the production line for raw material of Sertraline medicine in Saveh, Markazi Province; as well as production lines of Biophosphate Biorun, hybrid seeds of beetroot, cucumber, and tomatoes.

Speaking in the video-conference ceremony to open national scientific and technology projects in Tehran, Alborz and Markazi provinces, President Rouhani said the projects being opened today help the scientific elevation of the country.

Thanking Vice-President for Science and Technology Sourena Sattari and other officials that made indefatigable efforts in the field, Rouhani said it is very important the educated young generation have the possibility to be active in the field of their expertise.

Regarding medicines, he said it is very important to be able to produce medicines, and hoped that Iran would be able to export the vaccine for cervical cancer.

He added that the knowledge enterprises can try to produce the pharmaceutical raw materials, some of which need to imported from other countries.

Referring to Sattari's remarks, he said if about $1.4 billion dollars of raw materials are imported now, $400 million of that can be domestically produced.

