Phase 14 of SPGF to become operational by mid-2021

Iranian economy has changed tracks from oil to gas in the past few years, said Mohammad-Mahdi Tavassolipour.

Tavassolipour said that Phase 14 is located in the northern part of the gas field, and was prioritized after phases 13, 22, 23, and 24.

Inasmuch as the SPGF is a joint field (with Qatar), it is very important that Iran be able to use its share from the field, he said, adding that the project started in April 2018 and it has been implemented 88.66 percent.

He also said that due to the US oppressive sanctions some foreign-made equipment has not been provided yet.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish