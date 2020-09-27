Iran sympathizes with Ukrainian plane crash victims

Following an Ukrainian military plane crash that killed a number of Ukrainian citizens, Khatibzadeh expressed his condolences to the government and people of Ukraine, as well as the families of the victims of the tragic accident.

The plane, a twin-turboprop Antonov-26 belonging to the Ukrainian air force, was carrying a crew of seven and 20 cadets of a military aviation school when it crashed and burst into flames Friday night while coming in for landing at the airport in Chuhuiv, about 400 kilometers (250 miles) east of the capital Kiev.

Searchers combing the area where a Ukrainian military aircraft crashed found two more bodies on Saturday, bringing the death toll to 26. One person survived.

