Rouhani: US armed forces' presence detrimental to regional security, stability

In a meeting with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein late on Saturday, he added, "Today, we consider unity among the Shiites, as well as interaction among various sects, including Shia and Sunni a major principle."

"We stand alongside the government and people of Iraq to help promote unity and solidarity of Iraq," he said.

Noting that the Iranian government and people consider Iraq as a friend, Rouhani said, "We have always supported the Iraqi people and the legitimate government at various times, and the best example has been helping the Iraqi people and government during the terrorist attacks of Daesh in the country."

Reiterating that trying to get the US out of the region is duty of all the countries in which the Americans are present, Rouhani said, "We consider what the Iraqi parliament and the representatives of the Iraqi people have approved in this regard a positive step that is respected by the Iraqi people and supported by us."

Fuad Hussein, for his part, conveyed warm greetings of the Iraqi president and prime minister to Rouhani and appreciated Iran for its assistance to the Iraqi people.

He further noted that working for deepening relations between the two countries, preparing the grounds for the implementation of the agreements signed earlier by the two countries and preparing the Arvand River for the development of commercial cooperation between Tehran and Baghdad are among the objectives behind his visit to Tehran.

