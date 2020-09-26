Zarif outlines details of talks with Iraqi counterpart

"Pleased to host my friend Iraqi FM @Fuad_Hussein1," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Saturday.

"Reviewed practical steps to further enhance bilateral cooperation," he added.

"Discussed US terrorist murder of our hero—General Soleimani—and attacks on Iranian diplomatic premises. Underlined imperative of protection of diplomatic posts," Iranian foreign minister noted.

Fuad Hussein also confered with other senior Iranian officials over agreements recently reached during Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi's visit to Tehran.

Earlier, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in a phone call with Al-Kadhimi said connecting the Iran-Iraq railway creates new and serious momentum for developing bilateral interactions, adding that deep relations between the two countries guarantee the implementation of agreements.

Thanks to the strong willingness and serious determination of Iranian and Iraqi officials, both sides will be able to solve all difficulties and problems blocking the broadening of bilateral relations.

