Iran, Belarus considering to set up Tehran-Minsk direct flight

During the meeting, Yari announced his readiness to negotiate removal of existing obstacles, help establish a direct flight from Tehran to Minsk as a very important factor to develop people-to-people communications, tourism, cultural exchanges and economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.

The two sides also stressed the need for preparatory actions by the two countries' aviation and airport officials as soon as possible.

Direct flights of Belavia Airlines from Minsk to Tehran were operated for 8 years from 2010 to 2018, but unfortunately this flight was canceled as of 2018 due to some technical issues.

