Sacred Defense guarantees Iran’s national security

He made the remarks during a conference on Monday which was held on the occasion of the national Sacred Defense Week prior to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei’s online address to the conference.

He said that the Iranian armed forces feel duty-bound to safeguard the achievements of the golden days of the Sacred Defense.

We are determined to preserve the history of the Sacred Defense from distortion.

Sacred Defense Week starts in Iran on September 21. The Week is annually celebrated nationwide in commemoration of martyrs and war veterans of the Iraqi imposed war on Iran in 1980-88.

Iraq’s eight years of the imposed war claimed the lives of 230,000 Iranian soldiers and left near 600,000 war-disabled. While about 43,000 Iranians were Prisoners of War (PoWs) in Iraq and many others were Missing in Action (MIAs).

The braveness of the Iranian soldiers during those years of war is unprecedented in the history of contemporary conflicts.

