IRGC vows to revenge US assassination of General Soleimani

Salami made the remarks to a ceremony on the eve of the national Sacred Defense Week, which marks the anniversary of the beginning of a 1980-88 Iraqi imposed war on Iran.

“This threat is a serious one and we prove everything in practice,” the commander said.

In reaction to US claims about Iran’s efforts to assassinate US ambassador to South Africa to revenge the martyrdom of General Soleimani, the Iranian commander said, “Do you think we will target a female ambassador in retaliation for the blood of our martyred brother? We will target those who had an either direct or indirect role in martyrdom of this Great man.”

Salami said that if there were no Islamic Revolution of Iran, the United States would have swallowed the entire world.

Noting that the US has lost its previous power, he said that the US defeat is irreversible.

Today, the US share of the world is shrinking because new powers are emerging and Islam has also emerged as a new power with its unique civilization, Salami said.

