Trump's threats to Iran means: "US defeated"

With the US presidential elections day just around the corner, the elections fever is gripping the country more and more tightly.

The current White House resident that has not been able to obtain any noteworthy achievements in his foreign policy is now compelling some countries to normalize relations with the Israeli occupying regime so that he would have something in hands to tip the elections scales in his own favor.

The White House is also trying to use Iran in this matter. Politico Magazine quoted US officials claiming that Iran was planning to kill America's ambassador to South Africa in response to US assassination of Lieutenant-General Qasem Soleimani, which was soon rejected by Iranian and South African officials.

Following this claim, Trump threatened Iran in his twitter account, which is obviously against the UN Charter.

Iran's Ambassador and Permanent representative to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi in a letter lodged protest against Trump fabricating news on alleged assassination bid on US ambassador to South Africa to take revenge for US terrorist attack against General Soleimani.

He wrote, “Such a provocative statement constitutes a gross violation of the very fundamental principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations, particularly its Article 2(4) that clearly prohibits the threat or use of force.”

Foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a tweet that it is “time to wake up.”

Trump has been withdrawing from international treaties and organizations in the past two years, as well as threatening Iran, which is against the UN Charter and other international rules and regulations.

Trump is now pursuing the threat and pressure policy and uses fakes news to gain profit in his campaign. Taking advantage of the thread-bare method of carrot and stick policy, the White House just wants to bring more voters to the ballot boxes.

So Trump's threats against Iran should be seen as something rooted in his campaign and personality, which can pull more people to ballot boxes, but then again, they can result in his defeat in the elections.

