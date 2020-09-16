Sep 16, 2020, 11:46 PM
Pompeo's tweets out of his failures, depression: Spox

Tehran, Sept 16, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh on Wednesday described Mike Pompeo's recent tweets about Iran's internal affairs and his anger at Dr. Zarif as psychic reactions to the defeats and depression caused by the successive failures of his institute and a type of cover-up for these failures.

"Pompeo is on his Iran obsession mood again," Khatibzadeh wrote in his Twitter account on Wednesday.

"No amount of projection will obfuscate the truth, @SecPompeo," he added.

He noted: "For all your talk about human rights, how do you justify representing a regime that brags abt "saving" murderers & taking innocent people hostage? Hypocrisy at its finest."

Iranian diplomat in a separate message said: "By the way: One min, @SecPompeo claims FM @JZarif "is no more in charge of what’s going on in Iran than a man in the moon”. And next min, Govt of Iran is "Zarif's". 

"Make up your mind, Mr. #LyingCheatingStealing Pompeo," he stated.

"Also, maybe time to find a new obsession?"

