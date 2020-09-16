Pompeo's tweets out of his failures, depression: Spox

"Pompeo is on his Iran obsession mood again," Khatibzadeh wrote in his Twitter account on Wednesday.



"No amount of projection will obfuscate the truth, @SecPompeo," he added.



He noted: "For all your talk about human rights, how do you justify representing a regime that brags abt "saving" murderers & taking innocent people hostage? Hypocrisy at its finest."

Iranian diplomat in a separate message said: "By the way: One min, @SecPompeo claims FM @JZarif "is no more in charge of what’s going on in Iran than a man in the moon”. And next min, Govt of Iran is "Zarif's".



"Make up your mind, Mr. #LyingCheatingStealing Pompeo," he stated.



"Also, maybe time to find a new obsession?"

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish