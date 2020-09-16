Tehran waste management org, UNDP agree on technical cooperation

Managing Director of TWMO Sadr-eddlin Alipour and UNDP Resident Representative in the Islamic Republic of Iran Claudio Providas signed the document at a ceremony held on Tuesday.

About the agreement, Alipour said it is a starting point for occurrence of good events in management of the wastes disposal in Tehran.

The agreement will help standardize disposal of wastes in a bid to stem degradation of environment.

He said that implementation of joint projects needs cooperation with other states, the process which has faced various obstacles due to the sanctions.

Alipour further called on the international bodies to pay more attention to Iran because the country is under pressures and sanctions which hurt most of the people in the country.

According to international law, issues related to environment should be taken into consideration far from sanctions, the official stressed.

For his part, Providas elaborated on the 40-year-old activities of UNDP in Iran and said cooperation in joint city projects will help prevent waste of time and cost.

The UN official also stressed the need to promote cooperation on disposal of electronic wastes.

He said that he was pleased with transfer of know-how to Iran on modern disposal of wastes.

Iranian and UNDP officials held talks in Tehran on Tuesday and reviewed ways to foster cooperation and share experience in the wastes management.

Translated by: Marjan Heydari Rad

Edited by: Safar Sarabi

