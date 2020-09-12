Iran, Russia hold 1st joint tourism committee meeting

The joint webinar attended by Iranian and Russian representatives focused on technical questions about tourism cooperation between the two countries.

Iranian delegation was led by Mohammad Qasemi, Director General of Iran's Tourism Marketing and Promotion, and Demyan Smilevets, the director of the International Cooperation Department of the Russian Federal Agency for Tourism led the Russian delegation.

The two sides exchanged views about tourism cooperation in a friendly atmosphere.

The two sides also reviewed ways to share experiences in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and measures to thwart the threat posed by the pandemic to the tourism industry.

Important part of the talks was to draw up an action plan on visa waiver for both Iranian and Russian tourists.

Iran and Russia have signed an agreement to draw up an action plan for tourism cooperation in March, 2017.

