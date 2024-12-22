Iran’s Persepolis FC sacks Spanish coach Garrido

After the meeting between Reza Darvish, CEO of Persepolis Football Club, with Juan Carlos Garrido and Xavi Oliva, these two Spanish coaches left the club.

In this meeting, after reviewing the situation of the team, the parties agreed to end the cooperation.

The CEO of Persepolis football club offered Garrido and Xavi to terminate the contract, which they agreed to.

It was decided that the demands of Garrido and Xavi will be paid by the 13th week of the league and his contract will be terminated.

The rest of Garrido's and Xavi's demands were paid today to settle the demands of these two Spanish coaches.

While thanking Garrido and Xavi for their efforts during Persepolis' leadership, Persepolis Football Club wished them success.

Persepolis under Garrido's leadership this season has not performed very well in the Premier League and the Asian Elite League, and last night's 3-1 defeat against Mes Rafsanjan at the Shohada Stadium in Qods city near Tehran brought the protests of the fans to the peak of the team's conditions.

