Dec 22, 2024, 7:04 PM
Iran condemns US airstrikes in Yemen as war crimes

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson has condemned the repeated US airstrikes in Yemen, calling them a blatant violation of international law and a clear example of war crimes.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Esmaeil Baghaei strongly criticized the US air raids on targets in Sanaa, emphasizing that these attacks not only contravene international humanitarian law, but also breach the principles of the United Nations Charter.

Baghaei praised the Yemeni people’s solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian nation, describing it as a reflection of Yemenis’ unwavering faith and commitment to opposing occupation and genocide.

He urged the Islamic world, regional countries, and the United Nations to take decisive action against the aggressive actions of the US, the UK, and Israel in Yemen.

