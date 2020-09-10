Spox dismisses media hype on Canada's complaint concerning Ukrainian plane incident

"In the media news, we had news about the submission of a complaint from Canada to the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the Ukrainian plane. Obviously, the Foreign Ministry has not and will not receive such a thing," he said.

This case is being pursued carefully and seriously in the two directions of negotiations with the Ukrainian government as well as simultaneous judicial proceedings inside Iran, he said.

As to the Ukrainian government, this issue has been negotiated within the framework of international treaties and conventions accepted by Iran, and a delegation from Ukraine will soon come to Iran to continue these negotiations, Khatibzadeh said.

Inside Iran, too, this case is being dealt with by a competent court, and it is obvious that any person, both real and legal, can file a complaint with it, he added.

Khatibzadeh further noted that if the Canadian government really intends to help the bereaved families about the incident, it must stop these shows with special political motivations.

8072**2050

