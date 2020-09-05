Antique, ancient objects unearthed in Iran's Zanjan Province

Speaking to IRNA, Colonel Abolfazl Moradi said that according to experts from the province's cultural heritage, the discovered items have a historic value of the 1st millennium BC and early Islamic period.

Four ancient objects are "Rhyton in the form of a cow's head dating back to the 1st millennium BC, Rhyton in the form of a silver ram's head dates back to the Parthian Empire and some ancient objects belonged to the Sassanid Empire and early Islamic Age".

A rhyton is typically formed in the shape of an animal's head, and were produced over large areas of ancient Eurasia, especially from Ancient Iran to the Balkans.

Pottery is the process and the products of forming vessels and other objects with clay and other ceramic materials, which are cooked at high temperatures to give them a hard, durable form. Major types include earthenware, stoneware, and porcelain.

