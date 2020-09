The contest was held in color, black and white, street and macro sections on the occasion of Ukraine Independence Day.

Rahman Mojarrad, a photographer in Ardebil province, received the honorary diploma of this international festival.

Mojarrad was born in 1984 in Ardebil and has been working in photography for more than 15 years and has won more than 150 national and international awards and attended numerous exhibitions.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish