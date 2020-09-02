Iran willing to restart flights to Ukraine: Official

After the US heightened the tensions in Western Asia by assassinating Iran's Lieutenant-General Qasem Soleimani on January 3 and Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corp (IRGC) responded them by hitting US Ain al-Assad airbase in Iraq, a Ukrainian Boeing 737 was accidentally shot down by an Iranian rocket near Tehran on January 8, led to cancellation of flights between Iran and Ukraine.

Ukraine does not agree with Iranian Embassy’s demand for restarting the flights, said Manoochehr Moradi speaking to Russia’s RIA-Novosti News Agency.

Moradi said that Iran is seeking a way that Ukraine allows at least Iranian airlines to have direct flights to Kiev.

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish