Jahangiri congratulates Kyrgyzstan PM on National Day

In his message, Jahangiri hoped that the two countries would use the existing capacities to strengthen the relations, especially the economic cooperation, in line with reducing the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on the brotherly ties.

Earlier on Monday, President Hassan Rouhani in a message congratulated his Kyrgyz counterpart on National Day, calling for enhanced relations between two countries in economic, political and cultural fields.

In his message to President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, Rouhani said that the cultural common grounds and longstanding relations between Iran and Kyrgyzstan help remove obstacles to take advantage of the capacities for economic cooperation and bringing about welfare for the Iranian and Kyrgyz nations.

He wished good health and success for his counterpart and prosperity and safety from COVID19 pandemic for the Kyrgyz people.

The Independence Day of Kyrgyzstan is the main state holiday in Kyrgyzstan. It is celebrated in Kyrgyzstan annually on August 31, the anniversary of its declaration of independence in 1991.

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish