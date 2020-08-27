EU no longer wants to see Trump in White House: Pakistan daily

‘Daily Times’ in its editorial comments said Trump administration has achieved nothing, but isolation by pursuing aggressive policies.

The paper said Trump administration has tried to kill the Palestine cause – when it officially recognized Jerusalem as Zionist regime’s capital and announced moving the US embassy there.

It said the Trump engineered an even more special relationship with Saudi Arabia than America is used to by giving them cover for anything they want provided they keep spending hundreds of billions on American arms.

"Yet it has reserved its most potent diplomatic poison for Iran. For all throughout the last four years, it has seemed that the US was itching to open another war front in the Middle East, this time with Iran,” noted Daily Times.

“Things almost came to a head when Trump, for some reason, decided to martyr respected senior Iranian General Solemani in Baghdad, even though the commander was on his way to bring some sort of sanity back to the region,” it added.

It went on to say now, in what could be his last few days as US president, Donald Trump is shocking friends and foes alike with his obsession with re-imposing sanctions against Iran under the 2015 nuclear deal.

“And who exactly has been left red faced now that 13 out of 15 UNSC members have reportedly opposed America’s move,” said the paper.

Daily Times said now, even if the US is able to muscle this thing through, and indeed have sanctions reimposed, Europeans will begrudgingly play along for the time being but in the long term an important dynamic of this relationship would be badly hurt.

“Right now they're just trying to delay the matter and hoping that Trump would lose the White House in November. All in all, Washington is not scoring any points with all this ahead of the election, it is only isolating itself,” viewed the editorial.

