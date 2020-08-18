Countdown starts for end of US superpower: Ex-Pakistani envoy

In an interview with IRNA on Tuesday, former Pakistani ambassador to Afghanistan, Rustam Shah Mohmand said that the US defeat at the UNSC is not only its diplomatic failure but also indicates the US declining reputation.

“The days of the US Empire are numbered and it is going to finish very soon, it is beginning of the end,” said the former envoy.

The US draft resolution against Iran was rejected by the UNSC on Friday with two positive, two negatives, and 11 abstentions.

The US and Dominican Republic voted for the draft, China and Russia voted against it, and the remaining permanent and non-permanent members of the international body abstained from voting.

Rustam Shah Mohmand expressing his views said that the development shows that European partners of the US, who have been towing its policy after the World War II, have started to oppose American decisions.

“They have started to pursue an independent foreign policy and trying to come out of the US subordination,” noted the former ambassador.

The expert on international affairs said that the US must accept the reality and analyze why their trusted partners have changed their approach in the international politics.

To a question, the analyst said that the US cannot use the snapback option as the US is not part of the JCPOA. “It has unilaterally withdrawn from the agreement and for them the agreement does not exist,” he noted.

Rustam Shah Mohmand added that any option used by the US against the JCPOA would be illegal and against all international law.

“It has no link with the agreement and any decision in this regards would be unilateral,” he pointed out.

“We have to see that how other countries react to such development,” stated the expert.

