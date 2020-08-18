Russian diplomat: Expiry of Iran arms embargo enshrined by UNSCR 2231

"Some people try to present the expiration of arms trade restrictions (de-jure and de-facto not what we used to call arms embargo) with regard to Iran on 18 October as somewhat as catastrophe," Ulyanov wrote in his Twitter account on Tuesday.

"In fact it will simply mean an implementation of one of the provision of 2231 UNSC res," he added.

The UN Security Council rejected US draft resolution to extend Iran arms embargo scheduled to be lifted on October 18 under the terms of a 2015 Iran nuclear deal (known as JCPOA) endorsed and made into law by UNSCR 2231.

When the resolution was put on vote, only two of the 15 Council members voted for the resolution – one of them was the United States itself. Two members voted against the resolution and 11 others abstained.

The Russian diplomat in a separate message said "The US rejected President Putin’s proposal to hold on-line summit to ease tension in Persian Gulf. So, there are 2 competing approaches to problems of the region."

"The Russian one aimed at dialogue and collective security and US approach based on maximum pressure and unilateralism."

