Markus Leitner welcomed Iranian Vice President and Head of the Budget and Planning Organization Mohammad Baqer Nobakht who travelled to Qazvin on Monday to visit Nestlé factory.

A new phase was added to Nestlé factory in the presence of Nobakht.

Meanwhile, in a meeting with Turkish investors in 'Caspian Industrial Town' in Qazvin Province Nobakht said that the Government welcomes joint venture investment of Turkish private sector in Iran.

