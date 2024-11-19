Argentina recalls three peacekeepers from Lebanon: UNIFIL

Andrea Tennenti, UNIFIL spokesperson announced while responding to a question sais that Argentina has informed that it has asked three of its peacekeepers in Lebanon to return to the country.

"Although our power to control and monitor is very limited due to the ongoing war and the damage to our headquarters in South Lebanon, our goal is to remain in this region and there is no discussion about the withdrawal of UNIFIL forces from South Lebanon," he continued by emphasizing the presence of UN peacekeepers in South Lebanon.

About 10,000 peacekeepers are present within the framework of the UNIFIL mission in South Lebanon.

UNIFIL was formed by the Security Council in 1978 to oversee the withdrawal of the Israeli regime from Lebanon, restore international peace and security, and assist the Lebanese government in restoring effective sovereignty in the region.

But the Israeli army has recently attacked several UNIFIL posts in southern Lebanon since the start of its ground offensive in early October causing injuries to peacekeepers and damaging facilities.

Several countries including France and Italy expressed concern over the attacks, with Malaysia condemning the Zionist regime and calling on the UN Security Council to take a coordinated, swift, and decisive action to ensure the security of the forces.

