Turkiye won’t open its airspace to Israel: Erdogan

Despite all the criticism we received domestically, we have severed Turkey's trade relations with the Israeli, Erdogan said, adding that Ankara will continue to send humanitarian aid to Gaza and call on all its allies to do the same.

Israel will pay the price for the genocide in the Gaza Strip, and that is why Turkey joined South Africa's lawsuit against this regime in the International Court of Justice. Erdogan added.

The Turkish President told reporters last Wednesday after returning from his trips to Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan that his country has cut off trade with Israel. Trade restrictions and boycotts of Israel are another form of resistance."

Erdogan then also called for concrete measures, for example, the legal case that is underway in the International Court of Justice to bring the Zionist regime to account for violating the Genocide Convention.

Erdogan has issued multiple statements in support of Palestinians in recent months.

He once stated that Turkiye stands by Palestine even if the oppressors who feed on blood, tears and occupation destroys it. He previously warned that no country, including Turkey, will be safe if the war and attacks of the Zionist regime on Gaza do not stop.

Later, he took another jab at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying he is behaving like a madman and not a responsible person, and said: "The increase in Israel's attacks and the language of threats against Lebanon make us very worried about the future of the region."

