IAEA has access to Iranian sites more than any country: Spox

The access the IAEA has to the Iranian nuclear sites is the most ever in the history of the Agency, said Khatibzadeh on Monday.

Congratulating the National Government Week, he said that the Governments have always defended the interests of the people in the past four decades.

He added that in the past turbulent seven years, the Government has tried powerfully to defend the rights of the people.

Despite strong objections, like those of the US, "We are witnessing the emergence of a powerful Iran," he said.

Regarding the recent trip of Foreign Minister Mohammad-Javad Zarif to Lebanon to express Iran’s people and government’s solidarity with the Lebanese people and government, he said that Zarif had meetings with Lebanese officials and Hassan Nasrullah and spoke with Palestinian foreign minister and the head of the Islamic Palestinian organization Hamas about occupied lands and to express solidarity with Palestinians.

He added that Senior Assistant to Foreign Minister in Special Political Affairs Ali Asghar Khaji met with Syrian President Bashar Assad and discuss the Astana peace process.

He added that the Iranian delegation in Geneva is represented in the Syrian constitution committee and will have meetings with the peace guarantors’ delegations on the sidelines of the Syria meeting.

Referring to Zarif’s message to Qatari Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Al Busaidi, he wished success and health for al-Busaidi and his predecessor Yusuf bin Alavi.

Khatibzadeh also talked about the new failures of the United States in the United Nations Security Council, he said the US demanded to distribute a statement among the UNSC members but Zarif registered a letter in the secretariat before his US counterpart Mike Pompeo. In it, all the legal bases that proved Washington has no right to put forth the issue, so Iran was the plaintiff and the US the defendant.

He added all the children of this land defended its esteem with all their power, which was fortunately successful.

Touching Iran-Venezuela relations, he said that the relations between the two countries are based on national interests of both parties and do not concern any third country and that the relations have strengthened in the recent years and have been attacked by the US due to independence.

He said regardless of who the ship belongs to what the US does is “piracy”. However, neither the ship nor the cargo belonged to Iran. Zarif’s tweet is quite clear, the spokesman said.

Answering a question about IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi to Tehran and its relation with the trigger mechanism, he said that if by “trigger mechanism” you mean the snapback, it is a false word that the US has put; it has not been mentioned in the UNSCR 2231, adding that Iran has been expecting Grossi’s visit since last autumn, but the coronavirus outbreak postponed it.

He said as long as the Agency acts with impartiality and independence, and far from political pressures of a third party, there will be no problems between the IAEA and Tehran.

He added that Grossi will come to Tehran tonight and will meet with President Hassan Rouhani, Foreign Minister Zarif, and Ali Akbar Salehi, the head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Regarding the trips of Pompeo to the region for forming a coalition against Iran, he asked if anyone has seen a country more isolated than the US in the history of the international relations. In their own home, they could persuade only one country to accompany them

Don’t worry about coalition making against Iran, for they couldn’t do so in their own home, he added.

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish