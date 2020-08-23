Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on August 23

** IRAN DAILY

- IAEA chief due in Tehran Monday

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said in a statement on Saturday he will travel to Tehran on Monday to meet high-level Iranian authorities.

- President praises doctors for their battle with coronavirus

President Hassan Rouhani paid tribute to Iranian physicians and medical society for their courageous battle in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, hailing them as “heroes” protecting the people’s lives.

- Syria urges UN to help end Hasakah water supply cut by Turkish forces

Syria appealed to the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to intervene immediately and to utilize all available means in order to stop Turkish military forces from cutting off water supply to a million people in the northeastern city of Hasakah.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Iraqi groups vow to attack U.S. interests

Iraq’s anti-terror groups have called for an immediate withdrawal of U.S. forces in line with the Iraqi parliament’s decision requiring that foreign troops leave the Arab country.

- Zionist regime continues to bomb Gaza

The Zionist regime’s army artillery bombed on Saturday morning different positions in the Gaza Strip as the occupying regime presses ahead with its acts of aggression against the impoverished Palestinian coastal enclave.

- Sevilla beat Inter 3-2 to lift sixth Europa League title

Sevilla clinched a sixth Europa League title with a roller-coaster 3-2 win over Inter Milan after an overhead kick by defender Diego Carlos deflected by the Italian side’s top scorer Romelu Lukaku settled a thrilling contest.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Ramin Rezaeian joins Al Duhail

Iranian international winger Ramin Rezaeian joined Qatari giants Al Duhail.

- With snapback gambit, U.S. puts its veto power in danger

The U.S. move to trigger a return of all UN sanctions on Iran strategically puts the U.S. veto power in danger given the widespread opposition to its measure, an analyst tells the Tehran Times.

- Leader praises Afshin Ala poem denouncing Israel, UAE deal

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, praised Iranian poet Afshin Ala for poetry that criticizes the United Arab Emirates’ deal to forge ties with Israel.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Iran to build 2nd oceanic port along Makran coast

Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization is planning to build a new oceanic port on Makran Coast in the southern Hormozgan Province and has currently launched studies.

- Iran steel output to hit 31m tons

Iran's nominal steel production capacity is set to increase to 42 million tons per annum by the end of the current fiscal year on March 20, 2020, the chairman of Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization said.

- Covid-19 cases decline for 3rd straight day

Iran’s daily coronavirus caseload dropped for the third consecutive day on Saturday, with 2,028 new infections, down by 178 compared to a day earlier.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish