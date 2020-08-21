China: US ineligible to demand UNSC snapback invocation

"The United States, as a nonparticipant to #JCPOA, is ineligible to demand the Security Council invoke the #snapback mechanism," Chinese Mission wrote in its official Twitter account.

"US letter does not constitute the "notification" specified in #UNSCR2231 and shall not be deemed as a trigger of snapback," it addd.

Earlier, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said that the US has withdrawn from Iran nuclear deal and does not have the right to activate snapback.

Zhao Lijian said that China had already said that the failure of the US draft resolution in the United Nations Security Council showed that unilateralism is no longer accepted and dominance-seeking behaviors will not succeed.

He said that the US must, instead, put an end to its unilateral sanctions on Iran and return to right path of respecting the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the decision of the UNSC.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a letter to the chairman of the UN Security Council protested the US' illegal attempts to snapback sanctions on Iran, reiterating that the US has no right to reapply provisions of terminated resolutions.

