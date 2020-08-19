Iran to unveil new defense industry achievements

Brigadier-General Hatami said on the sidelines of the cabinet meeting that three projects, one exhibit, and the assembly line of Owj engine for Kowsar jet fighter are to be inaugurated.

He said that the light-weight turbofan engine that is used in the advanced drones will be unveiled, adding that the engine will noticeably increase Iran’s power in aviation and will upgrade the existing engines at least one generation.

Brigadier-General Hatami also said that in drone exhibitions, people will be familiarized with different drones, adding that two missile products will also be unveiled.

Commenting on the issue of the agreement between the Zionist regime and the United Arab Emirates, he said that the Zionist regime is the usurper of the lands and rights of the Palestinians.

Israel has done a wide variety of crimes in Palestine and other countries, including Iran, he said.

He stressed that Iran sees the Zionist regime a wicked, criminal, and treacherous entity, and reiterated that if they set foot in the region, it will most definitely have consequences for the region, responsibilities of which will be on those who have invited the criminal regime to the region.

9417**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish