Speaker: Fight against Zionist regime to continue with uttermost zeal

The humiliating compromise of the UAE rulers with the criminal Zionist regime is considered as a betrayal of human values, the Islamic Ummah and the Palestinian cause, Qalibaf wrote in his Twitter account.

We warn these traitors and those who intend to join this project that fighting the Zionist regime will continue with power, he added.

Earlier, Iran's Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the establishment of ties between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Zionism regime.

In a statement early Friday, the ministry voiced strong condemnation to the UEA decision to set up diplomatic relations with the Zionist regime of Israel and termed it as a strategic act of idiocy by Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv which will undoubtedly result in the further invigoration of the axis of resistance in the region.

The statement further stressed that the oppressed nation of Palestine as well as other freedom-seeking peoples worldwide will never forgive the sin of normalization of the ties with the occupier and bloodthirsty regime of Israel and also the act of those who approve and cooperate with its crimes.

The Iranian foreign ministry's statement also noted that the history will definitely demonstrate how this strategic mistake by the Zionist regime and the dagger which stabbed both the Palestinian nation and the Muslim peoples in the back will backfire and further strengthen the resistance axis by enhancing unity and solidarity against the Zionist regime and the backward governments in the region.

The US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced a "historic" deal brokered by his government between the Zionist regime and the UAE which he said would lead to full normalization of ties between the two.

Critics see the deal as the latest attempt by Trump to save his presidential campaign against the Democrat Joe Biden.

