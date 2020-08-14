Perseids Meteor Shower

Each year several meteor shower incidents including Perseids occur in various months. In one such an incident constellation of Perseids rises from the eastern horizon at about 22:00 on these nights, and the best time to see its meteor shower is after midnight in the northeast and north of the sky.

Photos were taken in three consecutive nights in three cities of Arak, Komijan and Shazand in Markazi province on August 10, 11 and 12.