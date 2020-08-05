President Rouhani calls for rendering humanitarian aid to Lebanon

The Iranian president made the remarks in a cabinet meeting while expressing condolences over the Tuesday deadly blast in Beirut.

President Rouhani urged sending medical and health equipment to the Lebanese people.

On behalf of the Iranian nation and government, he offered his sympathy to the families of the victims of the country.

The Iranian president also wished immediate recovery for the injured people.

A massive explosion rocked the Lebanese capital of Beirut leaving a very high number of casualties.

A warehouse at the Beirut Port caught fire on Tuesday afternoon, triggering a huge explosion, Lebanon’s official National News Agency (NNA) reported.

Several smaller explosions were heard before the bigger one occurred.

Abbas Ibrahim, the head of Lebanon’s General Security, said that “highly explosive materials” ammonium nitrate confiscated earlier had been stored at the site.

Footage shared on the social media captured the moment of the bigger explosion, with columns of thick smoke billowing fast across several hundreds of meters and shrouding the area.

The tragedy has so far claimed at least 100 lives and injured over 4,000 people.

