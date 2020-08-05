Zarif: Iran sending field hospital & medicine to Lebanon

"Reiterated #Iran's strong and steadfast solidarity with people of Lebanon in call with FM Wehbeh," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on wednesday.

"Iran is sending field hospital & medicine to assist with disaster relief. Iran stands with Lebanon," he added.

During his phone conversation, Zarif sympathized with Charbel Wehbe, Lebanese people and Government.

Iran will stand by Lebanese people and Government in all levels, Zarif said.

Based on Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's order, Iran is ready to render assistance in the context of humanitarian and emergency needs arising from the human tragedy.

A massive explosion rocked the Lebanese capital of Beirut leaving a very high number of casualties.

A warehouse at the Beirut Port caught fire on Tuesday afternoon, triggering a huge explosion, Lebanon’s official National News Agency (NNA) reported.

Several smaller explosions were heard before the bigger one occurred.

Abbas Ibrahim, the head of Lebanon’s General Security, said that “highly explosive materials” ammonium nitrate confiscated earlier had been stored at the site.

Footage shared on social media captured the moment of the bigger explosion, with columns of thick smoke billowing fast across several hundreds of meters and shrouding the area.

The tragedy has so far claimed at least 100 lives and injured over 4,000 people.

