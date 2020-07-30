President Rouhani: Iran transiting from coronavirus' peak

All Iranian provinces, except two, are leaving behind the virus peak, President Rouhani said addressing a ceremony held via videoconference on inauguration of the biggest medium-density fibreboard (MDF) production unit in the northern Iranian province of Mazandaran.



To fight against the coronavirus pandemic, correct methods have been applied across the country, the president said.



He further appreciated medical personnel for their sacrifice for the country during the anti-coronavirus campaign.



The deadly coronavirus radiating from Wuhan, China, in December 2019 has affected near 17,190,000 people across the world and killed over 670,000 people; while in Iran the number of the dead is over 16,300.

Despite the pressures put by the enemies, different projects are being inaugurated across Iran every week, President Rouhani said while stressing that the enemies cannot be successful in bringing the nation to their knees.

Iran continues boosting production as Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has underlined the importance of the issue after naming the new Iranian calendar year as "Surge in Production."

