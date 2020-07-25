Rouhani says pressure cannot make Iranians to kneel

Speaking in a meeting of the national headquarters for the fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Rouhani said that more than two years of tough sanctions and five months of battle against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) shows that Iran is capable enough to withstand hardship.

Even if the enemies impose 10 more sanctions to disappoint the Iranian nation, they will fail to do so, the president said, noting that the Iranians overcome any big problem by means of national solidarity.

He said that different groups of the society, including the heath sector, manufacturing sector, distribution, transport and cultural sectors joined hands so that the country could overcome the difficulties.

Despite the sanctions and inflation, the country now faces no major crisis and the government is doing its best to help resolve them, the president said.

